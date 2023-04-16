Sponsor spotlight: Local nonprofit Clothes For Kids hosting Starry Night Auction fundraiser May 6

Clothes For Kids, a local nonprofit that offers free school clothes to kids in need in Snohomish County, is hosting its big fundraiser, the Starry Night Auction, on May 6 at Embassy Suites in Lynnwood.

Dozens of great items will be up for bid including a flight on a private jet to play a round at the Sands Golf Course in Washington, a tropical Oahu vacation, a romantic getaway in San Clemente, local sport and theater tickets, fine dining, fun family activities, art, jewelry and more.

Clothes For Kids helps build confidence and readiness to learn for local students by providing an opportunity to shop their own school clothes at the Clothes For Kids store for no cost to their families. Serving students and their families in the community drives all activities and keeps the organization focused. So far during the 2022-2023 school year, Clothes For Kids has served over 5,090 low-income students with complete school wardrobes in Snohomish County, with still more requests coming in. This is 812 more youths served than last year.

All the funds raised by the auction will go directly to the Clothes For Kids school wardrobe program. Register to attend the auction here or find it under events on the website. Tickets cost $135 per person with tables available for $1,000.

The event includes a live and silent auction, appetizers and drinks, and a sit-down dinner. Clothes For Kids is also thankful for their many corporate sponsors, including UBS Financial Services Inc., Wesco Group, Axalta, BASF, PPG, Mountain Pacific Bank, Retired Klassics LLC, Harsin Wealth, 3M, Judd & Black Appliance, Chuck Olson Chevrolet Kia Inc., and Land-Rover Seattle.

When children have access to high-quality school clothes and shoes, they can attend their classes feeling warm, well-dressed, and ready to succeed in school. Help Clothes For Kids empower students and strengthen families in the community through your advocacy, volunteerism, donations of new and gently used clothing, and monetary contributions. Go to www.clothesforkids.org for more information.

For more information on registering for the auction, please visit this link or email us directly at jmorrison@clothesforkids.org.