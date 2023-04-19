Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck in Edmonds Thursday-Saturday

Scotty’s Food Truck is open Thursday through Saturday, 3:30-7:30 p.m. this week at the Calvary Church parking lot in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood.

Enjoy a hot bowl of creamy clam chowder, some crispy fish and chips or their famous Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.