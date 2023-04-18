Sponsor spotlight: What’s it worth? Benefit valuation day with Bonhams Auction House

What’s it Worth? Benefit Valuation Day with Bonhams Auction House

Saturday, April 22, 2023 | 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Cascadia Art Museum, in partnership with Bonhams Auctioneers, invites you to bring up to three items of fine art (American and European) and/or fine jewelry for a verbal auction valuation and find out: What’s it Worth?

Discover the value of family heirlooms or treasures found in the attic. $50 for the first item; $25 for each additional item, maximum of three items.

Specialists will be available to provide appraisals in Fine American and European Art as well as Fine Jewelry.

Kathy Wong, Fine Arts Specialist at Bonhams

Kathy Wong is Director of Business Development, Fine Arts based in Los Angeles. She is currently touring with the Road Show (see Appraisers | Antiques Roadshow | PBS).

Allison Osborn, Jewelry Specialist at Bonhams

Allison joined Bonhams in 2020 with a wealth of knowledge of modern and contemporary designers, both large and small, and is excited to continue her career in the auction world.

Panel discussion will begin at 10:15 a.m. with the valuation day immediately following. Galleries will be open starting at 11 a.m. Admission to the museum is included in your $50 valuation fee. All proceeds from this event support the exhibitions and programs of Cascadia Art Museum.

Things You Should Know

First come, first served — no reservations

You must be able to carry your items into the museum on your own. (Museum staff is unable to provide assistance.) For large fine art pieces, photos of artwork can substitute for the item.

Any consignment agreements are between you and Bonhams only.

No written appraisals will be provided.

For a donation of $500 to Cascadia, you may schedule an in-home walkthrough of your collection. Dates for in-home walkthroughs to be arranged with Bonhams.

Bonhams will only provide written auction estimates for those objects that would meet their consignment thresholds.

Bonhams’ specialists will provide a verbal auction evaluation that will include an estimated range of values based on what comparable objects have sold for at auction. The estimate is also informed by the specialist’s object expertise and understanding of secondary market trends

Cascadia Art Museum is located 190 Sunset Ave S., Edmonds.