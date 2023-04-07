State Senate recognizes Edmonds College student leader

Edmonds College student Ahmad Hilal Abid has earned official recognition from the Washington State Senate for his volunteer work in providing education to immigrant and refugee students. A resolution honoring Abid, introduced by 21st District State Sen. Marko Liias, was officially adopted by legislators March 4.

Abid created his own “House of Wisdom” in his garage when he began assisting his peers with their classwork and English skills. The name is an homage to a grand multicultural library originating in 8th century Baghdad. While the original library was lost, Abid attempts to honor its vision of spreading knowledge. Abid was previously awarded a $1,000 scholarship as the 2023 Coca-Cola Academic Team Bronze Scholar.