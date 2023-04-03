Letter to the editor: Support your community library on Library Giving Day April 4

Editor:

One of my favorite things about visiting libraries in our Sno-Isle Libraries system is that even though each one is unique, every resident has access to all they have to offer.

Family Storytime in Coupeville? Yup you can go to that! Tax help in Snohomish? Absolutely! Online watercolor class for seniors? They’ve got that too.

But, I’m an easy sell on the amazing value our libraries offer. For six years I’ve been a volunteer and advocate for supporting our libraries, where every member in our community can access resources, programming, technology, and gather to meet their neighbors.

As Board President of the Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation, I have the honor of helping raise funds for library upgrades, innovative projects, and a host of early literacy programs to support developing our youth into lifelong learners.

In 2023 alone the Foundation is planning to invest just over $1 million across our two counties to expand the reach of library services and help create inspiring community spaces. We are supporting key capital renovations at the Darrington and Arlington libraries and continuing to fund our demonstration libraries in Mariner and Lakewood/Smokey Point.

As we celebrate Library Giving Day on April 4, please think of what your library means to your community, and what 23 connected libraries mean to communities throughout Island and Snohomish counties. We would love to have you as a donor and library champion: sno-islefoundation.org.

Luke Distelhorst

Board President, Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation