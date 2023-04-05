Reminder: Two community egg hunts planned for April 8 in Edmonds

Two Easter egg hunts are planned for Saturday, April 8 in Edmonds.

Starting at 10 a.m., the Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club will be hosting its annual Easter Egg Hunt for kids ages 3 to 10 years old at the Frances Anderson Center playfield, 700 Main St., in downtown Edmonds. Kids will scramble for chocolate eggs, candy and prizes in age-appropriate areas.

Later that day St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Edmonds will hold its second annual Community Easter Egg Hunt from 2 to 4 p.m. The event will be accessible for kids of all ages, abilities and physical modalities.

Here are the more details for each event: