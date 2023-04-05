Reminder: Two community egg hunts planned for April 8 in Edmonds

Two Easter egg hunts are planned for Saturday, April 8 in Edmonds.
Starting at 10 a.m., the Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club will be hosting its annual Easter Egg Hunt for kids ages 3 to 10 years old at the Frances Anderson Center playfield, 700 Main St., in downtown Edmonds. Kids will scramble for chocolate eggs, candy and prizes in age-appropriate areas.
Later that day St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Edmonds will hold its second annual Community Easter Egg Hunt from 2 to 4 p.m. The event will be accessible for kids of all ages, abilities and physical modalities.
Here are the more details for each event:
Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Easter Egg hunt:
Following a welcome and opening remarks at 10 a.m., there will be three hunting parties:
First wave: 3- and 4-year-olds
Second wave: 5-, 6- and 7-year-olds
Third wave: 8-, 9- and 10-year-olds
The Easter Bunny will be available for pictures while you wait for your wave to be called. Additionally firefighters and their trucks from South County Fire will be present to give tours and answer questions.
All families should bring a basket to collect eggs and candy, as well as nonperishable food or cash donation to benefit the Edmonds Food Bank.
St. Alban’s Church Easter Egg Hunt
There will be two sessions this year so that the church can make sure it does not run out of eggs:
Session 1: 2-2:30 p.m. with staging starting at 1:30 p.m.
Session 2: 3-3:30 p.m. with staging starting at 2:30 p.m.
The event will also include special blue eggs containing only nut-free candy.
The church’s grounds are walker and wheelchair accessible. Bags will be provided for those collecting the plastic eggs containing Easter treats. Church members and friends will be on hand to assist the egg gatherers.
St. Alban’s is located at 21405 82nd Pl. W. near the Edmonds Five Corners intersection. An easy way to find the church is to look for “St. Alban’s Church” signs on both 84th Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest, directing visitors to the church. For more information, contact the church at 425-778-0371.
