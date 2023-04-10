Two Edmonds City Council committee meetings set for April 11

The finance and parks and public works committees of the Edmonds City Council will meet Tuesday, April 8 starting at 5 p.m. The council’s third committee, public safety-planning-human services-personnel, has been canceled for Tuesday.

Here are agenda summaries for the two meetings. (Click on the link to each committee title to see the full meeting agenda.)

Finance committee, 5:30 p.m.

– A delegation bond ordinance, which would allow the city to refinance its bond debt when potential savings are possible.

– 4th Avenue Cultural Corridor contract

– 2023 April budget amendment ordinance

– February 2023 monthly financial report

Parks and public works committee, 7:30 p.m.

– Edmonds Arts Festival, 4th of July and Taste Edmonds event agreements

– A financial assistance agreement between the State of Washington Department of Ecology and the city related to the proposed purchase of a vacant residential property at 7317 Lake Ballinger Way. The idea is to demolish the structures and eventually use the property to treat stormwater runoff from Highway 104 to Lake Ballinger.

– A construction contract for citywide bicycle improvements and Elm Way walkway projects.

– A construction contract for the 2023 utility replacement project.

– Three supplemental agreements — the first for design engineering services for the Phase 11 sewerline replacement project, the second for the Elm Way walkway project and the third for the citywide bicycle improvements project.

Council committee meetings are work sessions for the council and city staff and don’t include include audience comments. Staff and councilmembers attend committee meetings virtually, and members of the public are encouraged to attend the same way.

Click on or paste the following Zoom meeting link into a web browser using a computer or smart phone: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by dial-up phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261.

If members of the public can’t access the virtual committee meetings with their personal devices, a monitor is provided on city council committee nights at the city council conference room at Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., in downtown Edmonds.