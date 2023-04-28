Under the weather: First 70-degree days of the year expected this weekend

I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but at the time of writing this on Thursday evening, it’s sunny… and warm!

If you pay any attention to weather (and if you’re reading this, I’d think you do), you’ve probably heard that it’s supposed to be nice this weekend. I know it’s been a hot topic (pun intended) around my office. For us in the Pacific Northwest, the first 70-degree day is usually a big deal, especially after a long winter.

In case you didn’t know, our last recorded 70-degree day at Paine Field occurred back on Oct. 16, when we actually set a daily record high of 87 degrees. This is a stretch of 193 days, or just over half a year. You can see a summary of our temperatures since Oct. 1 below. The 70 degree mark is shown with the horizontal red line.

We can attribute this weekend’s nice weather in part to an upper-level ridge over much of the West Coast. You can see a model depiction of this below for late Friday morning.

Highs on Friday are expected to warm into the low 70s, but by Saturday, we could see highs in the mid 70s. Some locations around Western Washington could even see temperatures hit 80 degrees!

If you don’t have any outdoor plans, I highly suggest making some. I know I will be taking as many opportunities as I can to be outside while it’s nice and warm, because by Sunday temperatures are expected to cool down closer to normal, with the potential for a few light showers returning.

For much of next week, highs are expected to be in the low-to-mid 60s, with scattered light showers possible. We will likely still see periods of sunny weather, but temperatures will not be as warm as they will be the next couple days.

I hope everyone is able to take advantage of the warm weather! Have a great weekend.

— By Kelsie Nelson

Kelsie Nelson is a meteorologist and recent University of Washington graduate who grew up in Lynnwood and now lives in Kenmore. After writing weather blogs as a KOMO News intern, she discovered a passion for writing about weather. You can learn more in her blog www.wxnoggin.com and you can also follow her on Twitter at @kels_wx3. Questions can be directed to Kelsie at kelsie@myedmondsnews.com.