Violinist Michael Lim to be soloist for Cascade Symphony’s season finale event May 1

Noted violinist Michael Jinsoo Lim will perform as the featured soloist with the Cascade Symphony Orchestra for its Sibelius Violin Concerto, under the direction of maestro Michael Miropolsky, on Monday, May 1, at 7:30 p.m. at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N.

The event will be the orchestra’s final concert of the 2022-23 season – its 61st in Edmonds. A pre-concert lecture at 6:30 p.m., by KING-FM radio personality Dave Beck, will preview the musical highlights for the evening.

Lim, who has been described as a “bewitching” and “masterful” violinist by The Seattle Times, and a ”conspicuously accomplished champion of contemporary music” by the Los Angeles Times, is making his debut with the Cascade Symphony. Currently he is concertmaster for the Pacific Northwest Ballet Orchestra.

Lim will be performing Finnish composer Jean Sibelius’ Violin Concerto, the concert’s featured musical piece, which Miropolsky describes as “extraordinary.”

“Jean Sibelius never consulted any violinists when writing his Violin Concerto,” Miropolsky said. “Nevertheless, this concerto has become one of the most popular romantic violin concertos.”

Known for his versatility with a wide range of styles, Lim enjoys a dynamic career as a solo violinist, chamber musician, concertmaster and recording artist. He also serves as artistic director and violinist of the Seattle-based ensemble, Frequency, and is director and co-founder of Planet M Records.

For more than 20 years, Lim has toured and recorded with the Corigliano Quartet, a group he co-founded. He has performed in many of the nation’s leading music venues, including Carnegie Hall, Weill Recital Hall and the Kennedy Center. The quartet’s Naxios debut album was honored as one of The New Yorker magazine’s “10 Best Classical Recordings of the Year.”

The concert will open with the overture to the opera, If I Were King, by 19th century French composer Adolphe Adam. Described by Miropolsky as a “comic opera” and “dazzling,” this musical piece “had tremendous success and is often regarded as Adam’s finest work.”

The concert will conclude with “the lyrical and passionate” Symphony No. 5 by French composer Antonin Dvorak. “With this remarkable symphony, Dvorak became a mature symphonist, paving the road to his triumphant New World symphony,” Miropolsky noted.

Ticket prices are: $27 for adults; $22 for seniors (60-plus); $15 for students with an ID; and $10 for youth (12 and younger).

Tickets can be purchased online through the ECA website and by telephone at 425-275-9595. The ECA Box Office may be reached by email at boxoffice@ec4arts.org. The ECA Box Office is open noon-5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and extended hours during performances.

Additional information about the Cascade Symphony Orchestra, including its schedule for the 2023-24 concert season that begins in October, is available online at www.cascadesymphony.org.