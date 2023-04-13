Vivian Olson announces Edmonds City Council reelection campaign

Edmonds City Councilmember Vivian Olson has announced her campaign for reelection to the Position 5 seat she’s held since her election in 2019.

Reusing her 2019 campaign slogan, “Finding Solutions Together,” Olson said she will continue her commitment to engage with and represent residents. While Edmonds City Hall was closed during the COVID-19 pandemic and council meetings were on Zoom only, Olson noted that she hosted open-air budget town halls in five neighborhoods.

Among her accomplishments, she pointed to work “to expand the role of council and residents volunteering on boards and commissions through multiple code amendments and proposing a new councilmember zone liaison role.”

She served as city council president in 2022 and currently holds the position of council president pro tem.

A graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, Olson has a masters in aeronautical science from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. She was a government contracting officer while on active duty. She serves as a swim coach, and also has been a board member of the Edmonds Citizens Tree Board, Friends of the Edmonds Library, and Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation.

She said she became better acquainted with the region and Edmonds’ community partners as a member of the 2021-2022 class of Leadership Snohomish County

In her reelection announcement, Olson pledged to continue her focus on the following:

-Representing all residents of Edmonds.

-Protecting the environment.

-Stewarding tax dollars (to include protecting and expanding Edmonds’ business community and their contribution to city revenues).

-Keeping Edmonds safe.

To learn more, visit her website at www.VO4E.com.