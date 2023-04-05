Volunteering in Edmonds topic of listening session April 8

Edmonds resident Alicia Crank is hosting a listening session on volunteer opportunities in Edmonds at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8 via Zoom.
The Alicia In Edmonds (formerly known as Black in Edmonds) segment will focus on the different recruitment processes, as well as hurdles and restrictions that have come about due to COVID-19.
Panelists scheduled to attend include:
Casey Davis, MNPL
Executive Director
Edmonds Food Bank
Nicole Giordano
Director of Patron Experience
Edmonds Center for the Arts
Robin Ullman
Director of Operations
Edmonds Waterfront Center
Link to register via Zoom: https://tinyurl.com/AIEApril2023
