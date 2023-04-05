Volunteering in Edmonds topic of listening session April 8

Edmonds resident Alicia Crank is hosting a listening session on volunteer opportunities in Edmonds at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8 via Zoom.

The Alicia In Edmonds (formerly known as Black in Edmonds) segment will focus on the different recruitment processes, as well as hurdles and restrictions that have come about due to COVID-19.

Panelists scheduled to attend include:

Casey Davis, MNPL

Executive Director

Edmonds Food Bank

Nicole Giordano

Director of Patron Experience

Edmonds Center for the Arts

Robin Ullman

Director of Operations

Edmonds Waterfront Center

Link to register via Zoom: https://tinyurl.com/AIEApril2023