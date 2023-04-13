Wine shop Vie & Vin opening at Salish Crossing April 18

A new wine shop is set to open in Edmonds’ Salish Crossing Tuesday, April 18.

Owned by husband-and-wife team and Edmonds locals Brandon and Jordan McKerney, Vie & Vin says it represents a fresh take on the traditional wine

shop. Customers can explore wine organized in a unique, accessible way and browse a variety of gift and décor items for every occasion.

“Vie & Vin hopes to create an ego-free wine community that is all fun, no fuss,” the company’s publicity flyer states.

On their website, the couple notes that as they grew in their respective careers in wealth management and marketing, “we have always daydreamed about opening a store that combines some of the things we love. Namely, wine and design.

“Brandon is a wine and history nerd who is particularly devoted to Washington and French wines. Jordan is an art and design geek who is happiest when hunting for vintage finds or creating a gift basket for a friend.”

The shop, located at the north end of Salish Crossing at 172 Sunset Ave., will offer wine tastings and wine by the glass and as such is open to ages 21 and older. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.