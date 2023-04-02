Woodway Town Council April 3 set to continue discussions on Point Wells, council vacancy

The Woodway Town Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 3, to consider the following items:

– Continued discussion on Point Wells and consideration of an amendment extending the date by which Woodway would declare its intent to annex it.

– Finalizing the appointment process for filling the council seat left vacant with the resignation of Councilmember Andrew DeDonker,

There will be two opportunities for public comment.

The council meeting will take place at Woodway Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W. Woodway. You can attend in person or watch it via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 416 848 814#.

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.