Woodway Town Council to meet April 17

The Woodway Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, April 17 at town hall, 23920 113th Pl. W., Woodway).

The hybrid meeting will also broadcast via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call in to the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 799 440 488#.

Agenda items include updating fee schedules and American Rescue Plan Act expenses. There will also be continued discussion on Point Wells

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.