A day for jazz in Edmonds as Daybreakers Rotary presents annual event
Posted: May 21, 2023 34
Downtown Edmonds was filled with jazzy tunes Saturday as local middle, high school and college student musicians — from big bands to combos to vocalists — performed in Saturday’s annual Edmonds Jazz Connection.
Sponsored by the Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club, the annual May music event raises funds to support Edmonds School District music programs.
The Edmonds Daybreakers on Saturday also awarded scholarships to participating high school students. Nine students — three from Meadowdale, three from Lynnwood, two from Mountlake Terrace and one from Edmonds-Woodway – received $2,000 Rotary scholarships recognizing excellence in academics and activities.
Our photographers captured performances by many of the bands all day long. Here are the big bands that appeared at the Edmonds Center for Arts. Here is a gallery of the combos and vocalists.
All the performances were excellent! Thanks to Scott Barnes, Jon Sanders and Kirk Marcy for scheduling. And a big thank you to the Rotary Club of Edmonds Daybreakers for sponsoring such a great day of music along with providing $18,000 in scholarships to Edmonds School District students.
Thank you Daybreakers!
