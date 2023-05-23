Applications invited for Edmonds Tree Board opening

The City of Edmonds is seeking applications for a vacancy on the Edmonds Citizens Tree Board.

The application form is available on the city’s website or can be requested by emailing devserv.admin@edmondswa.gov.

The Citizens’ Tree Board actively encourages the planting, protecting, and maintaining of trees for long-term community benefit. Tree board meetings are held the first Thursday of each month starting at 6 p.m. both online via Zoom and in person in the Brackett Room, third floor of city hall, 121 5th Ave. N. Edmonds. Tree board meeting materials are posted on the city’s meeting agenda webpage.

Tree board members must live within the Edmonds city limits. Anyone is welcome to apply. It is recommended that Tree Board members reside in different watersheds and neighborhoods within the city. Additionally, those with professional or hobbyist interest/experience in urban forestry, horticulture, and landscaping — including arborist, botanists, horticulturists, native plant and/or wildlife habitat experts and master gardeners — are preferred.

Each tree board member is appointed by an Edmonds city councilmember, and the Position 2 tree board vacancy will be appointed by Councilmember Will Chen. All appointments must be confirmed by a majority of the city council.

Find more information about the tree board here.

The application can be found online here. Or you may request that an application form be mailed to you by calling the planning and development department at 425-771-0220. or by emailing devserv.admin@edmondswa.gov. Persons leaving a voicemail message should remember to include their name, mailing address and ZIP code.

Applications must be submitted by 2 p.m. June 23, 2023. Submittal information is included on the application form.

Para ver este comunicado de prensa y la solicitud visite www.edmondswa.gov/government/boards_and_commissions/boards_commissions_openings

如需查看此媒体发布和申请表，请问：www.edmondswa.gov/government/boards_and_commissions/boards_commissions_openings

www.edmondswa.gov/government/boards_and_commissions/boards_commissions_openings에서 이 미디어 보도 내용 및 신청서를 볼 수 있습니다.