Applications open for 2023 Edmonds Salary Commission

Volunteers are invited to apply for openings on the City of Edmonds Salary Commission. The position is a non-paid position. All appointees must reside within the City of Edmonds.

The commission works to establish realistic compensation to attract high-quality residents to public service in the City of Edmonds. The commission’s duties include reviewing the salaries and benefits of the city’s elected officials (mayor and council) and preparing a salary schedule for the city attorney’s review prior to being filed with the city clerk’s office

This five-member commission meets every other (odd) year on a periodic basis in the evenings at Edmonds City Hall or other city building locations (such as the police department training room) to review the mayor and council’s compensation.

Commission members will serve for either one-, two- or three-year terms since this is the year the commission is being reestablished and member term lengths will be staggered, as required by the Edmonds City Code. Members are eligible for reappointment.

The commission meets between July 1 and Sept. 30, which includes holding at least two public hearings. Any increases or decreases to elected official salaries as determined by the commission must be submitted to the city attorney for review and then the commission shall file a written salary schedule with the city clerk indicating the increase or decrease in salary and the effective date.

Apply online by clicking “application” listed on this city web page. Or obtain an application by contacting city hall directly via email at emily.wagener@edmondswa.gov, by calling 425-775-7740 or by visiting city hall first floor reception, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday

Application forms may be returned no later than 4 p.m. Monday, June 5.

Para ver este comunicado de prensa y la solicitud visite www.edmondswa.gov/government/boards_and_commissions/boards_commissions_openings.

如需查看此媒体发布和申请表，请访问www.edmondswa.gov/government/boards_and_commissions/boards_commissions_openings

www.edmondswa.gov/government/boards_and_commissions/boards_commissions_openings에서 이 미디어 보도 내용 및 신청서를 볼 수 있습니다.