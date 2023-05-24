Architectural Design Board to hold public hearings May 25 on proposed downtown Edmonds apartment buildings

The Edmonds Architectural Design Board (ABD) at its 6 p.m. Thursday, May 25 meeting is scheduled to hold separate public hearings on two multifamily buildings proposed in downtown Edmonds — one for 605/611 Main St. and the other for 627 Dayton St.

The developer for both proposals is Glenn Safadago and GBH Holdings.

The first public hearing on the ADB schedule is regarding a three-story, 17-unit residential building at 627 Dayton St., with a mix of studio, one-and two-bedroom unit proposed. Two existing buildings on the site (built in 1901 and 1930, respectively) and surface parking would be removed.

The second hearing is for a three-story multifamily residential building at at 605/611 Dayton Street. The building would be three stories and include 18 dwelling units, with approximately 2,600 square feet of office space and underground parking. The existing structures on the site would be removed.

According to the agenda memo for this item, the 627 Dayton proposal is not covered under a new code amendment — approved by the Edmonds City Council Nov. 7, 2022 — that extends the city’s BD2 zone designated street fronts downtown. The amendment prohibits multifamily-only housing in that designated downtown area and requires that all buildings there have commercial on the ground floor.

However, the ordiinance “did not take effect until Nov. 23, 2022, so as a result, the building at 627 Dayton can be a multifamily-only residential building,” the agenda memo states.

The meeting can be accessed in person or online. The physical meeting location is the

Brackett Room, third floor of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N. Or you can watch via Zoom here. The passcode is 591531.

You can see the complete agenda here.