Art Beat: All about Jazz Walk, plus an author talk you won’t want to miss

Saturday, June 3, 5 p.m. to midnight

Headquarters – Coldwell Banker Bain of Edmonds

108 5th Ave. S., Edmonds

The Edmonds Jazz Walk is only two weeks away. Order your tickets yoday and save. Get tickets before Tuesday, May 30 to save $15.

Pre-sale price:

$35 for adults

$25 students (under 18)

At the door:

$50 for adults

$40 students (under 18)

For a full schedule and artist bios, see the Edmonds Jazz Walk website. Here is overview of the schedule with links to artist pages:

4:30 to 9 p.m.. Pick up tickets at Coldwell Banker Bain of Edmonds

5-5:30 p.m. @ Edmonds Theater – Edmonds Woodway Jazz Ensemble

5:45 – 6:30 p.m. @ Edmonds Theatre – WWU Big Band Dü

6-9 p.m. @ The Cafe Louvre – Xavier Lecouturier

6-9 p.m. @ Hazel Miller Plaza – Golden Earrings Duo

6-8:45 p.m. @ Graphite – Jovino Santos Neto Quarteto

6-8:45 p.m. @ Masonic Lodge – Jake Bergevin and the JavaTown Swing Orchestra

6-8:45 p.m. @ Gallery North – Jory Tindall Quartet

6-8:45 p.m. @ American Legion Hall – Conner Eisenmenger

6-8:45 p.m. @ Engel’s Pub* – Richard Cole Quartet *21 +

6-8:45 p.m. @ Cascadia Art Museum – Nelda Swiggett’s Megabopolis

6:40-7 p.m. @ Edmonds Theater – Meadowdale High School Jazz Ensemble

7-10 p.m. @Kelnero* – Kelly & Sage Eisenhour *21+

7:15-8 p.m. @ Edmonds Theater – University of Washington Jazz Ensemble

8:15-9 p.m. @ Edmonds Theater – Soundsation Vocal Jazz Ensemble

9 p.m.-midnight @ Graphite – Boxley Quintet featuring Jared Hall, Danny Kolke, Steve Treseler, Greg Williamson, Michael Glynn

9 p.m.-midnight @ American Legion- Gail Pettis

9 p.m.-midnight @ Masonic Lodge – Jake Bergevin & Jazz Punishments Big Band

You can find more information about the venues, a map and artist biographies here.

~ ~ ~ ~

Andrea Dunlop in conversation with Tara Conklin at Edmonds Bookshop

Thursday, June 15, 6 p.m.

Edmonds Bookshop

111 5th Ave. S., Edmonds

Edmonds Bookshop will host local author Andrea Dunlop in conversation with fellow author Tara Conklin on Thursday, June 15 at 6 p.m. during next month’s Art Walk. Dunlop’s latest novel, published by Zibby Books in March of this year, Women are the Fiercest Creatures, follows the lives of three overlooked women who take on the charming, manipulative tech CEO who wrote them out of his startup’s history. Dunlop is also the author of Losing the Light, She Regrets Nothing, We Came Here to Forget, and the creator of the true crime podcast, Nobody Should Believe Me. Tara Conklin is the New York Times bestselling author of The House Girl, The Last Romantics and the recently published Community Board.

More about Andrea Dunlop and her writing can be found on her website and on Instagram. To read about Zibby Books’ new community-building approach to publishing, visit their website.

The event will happen during Art Walk Edmonds in person at the store and will also be live-streamed on Edmonds Bookshop’s FaceBook page.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele and singing with The Band LeLe.