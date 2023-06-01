Art Beat: An artist to watch, plus concerts and a musical you won’t want to miss

Artist to watch: Art Windows by Brandy

In early 2020, Brandy Hanson was blindsided by the loss of a friend who left behind three young children. Having lost her own mother tragically at age 6, she was particularly grieved. One day, when surrounded by her mother’s old jewelry bits, she started playing with them and ended up creating a mosaic, and Art Windows by Brandy was born.

Brandy uses art to process her own losses and story. She notes that “it makes the sadness more palatable and less shameful,” but she also hopes to connect with others who are experiencing loss. After exhausting her own supply of jewelry, she reached out to a Facebook group asking for old jewelry, “Does anybody have jewelry they no longer want but aren’t ready to let go of, because I will honor it.”

She sells her work on Instagram and sometimes takes commission work.

~ ~ ~ ~

Jazz combo

Saturday, June 3, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Baguus Little Asia

23511 56th Ave. W. #107, Mountlake Terrace

The Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz Quintet is back at Baguus Little Asia on Saturday, June 3. Enjoy an evening of jazz and delicious food. The jazz combo will perform a two-hour set with a mix of standards and contemporary jazz. The perfect combination of good food, great beverages, and fantastic jazz makes for a great evening. Stop in for a few minutes or the entire set. Arrive early for a good seat.

More information on the Mountlake Terrace High School Music Boosters website.

~ ~ ~ ~

Edmonds-Woodway High School spring concerts

Edmonds Woodway High School has a slew of shows scheduled in June. Come to one or all and support local student musicians. They include:

Mello-Aires Solo Night, June 5, 7 p.m., EWHS Theater

Spring Awards Concert, June 6, 7 p.m. EWHS Great Hall, including Philharmonic, Bel Canto, Mello-Aires and Wind Symphony.

Instrumental Jazz Night, June 8, 7 p.m., EWHS Theater

Spring Concert 2, June 15, 7 p.m., Great Hall, including Concert and Symphonic Bands and Orchestras.

Edmonds Arts Festival, June 16, including Philharmonic at 10 a.m., Mello-Aires at 11:30 a.m. and Jazz Band at 1 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway High School is located at 7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds.

~ ~ ~ ~

Edmonds Landing ‘Rock the Block’ Contest

Submit by Thursday, June 8

Edmonds Landing

180 2nd Ave. S., Edmonds

Edmonds Landing residents are creating a painted rock garden, and neighbors and friends are invited to help. Community members are invited to paint rocks and drop them by the senior living residence with their name, phone and address. On June 9, the seniors will judge the best rock and the winner will receive a $200 gift card to Anthony’s Homeport.

~ ~ ~ ~

‘The Addams Family – A New Musical’

Wednesday to Saturday, June 7-10, 7 p.m.

The Mountlake Terrace High School Drama Department presents The Addams Family – A New Musical. This delightful musical for all ages will feature the high school’s drama and music students’ wonderful adaption of the classic TV show.

“As some of you may know, Edmonds School District has made deep cuts to the visual and performing arts programs, notes MTHS drama teacher Jeannie Brzovic. “I will have just one production class next year, which means a lot of things, but most importantly, this may very well be the last musical produced by me at Mountlake Terrace High School. Show your support for the program and the nearly 100 students involved in this production. This is an amazing collaboration of actors, technicians and musicians.”

A general admission ticket is $15. Students with ASB cards, senior citizens and children 13 and under are $12. Tickets on Wednesday, in honor of Wednesday Addams, will be the special price of $10. Tickets can be purchased at the door the night of each performance.

More information available on the Mountlake Terrace High School Music Boosters website.