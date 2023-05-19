Campaign note: Mike Rosen’s mayoral campaign kickoff set for June 1

Edmonds mayoral candidate Mike Rosen is having his campaign kickoff event from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 1 at the Edmonds Yacht Club, 326 Admiral Way.
The event is free and open to all but RSVPs are requested no later than Thursday, May 25.
You can RSVP at this link.
