Cascadia Pipe Band free open house May 20 in Edmonds

Cascadia Pipe Band is hosting a free open house from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at the Edmonds Masonic Lodge, 515 Dayton St.

Formed in 2021, Cascadia is the Pacific Northwest’s newest bagpipe and drum band, competing throughout Washington, Oregon and British Columbia under the British Columbia Pipers Association.

Every piper and drummer in the band has at least 10 years’ experience, some more than 30, and most have competed in Scotland. They’re fired up for this summer’s competition season and their goal is to return to the World Piping Championships in Glasgow in August 2024.

Bring your family and enjoy an evening of traditional Scottish bagpiping and drumming.