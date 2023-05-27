City of Edmonds, Historical Society partner to present first-ever community fair Aug. 6

The City of Edmonds has teamed up with the Edmonds South Snohomish County Historical Society to present the inaugural Edmonds Community Fair, set for Sunday, Aug. 6 at Edmonds-Woodway High School. The fair will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the historical society will continue the fun downtown from 2-6 p.m. with a community celebration of its 50th anniversary at two locations: the Edmonds Historical Museum and Main Street Commons.

The community fair aims to connect residents to city and county services, nonprofits and local businesses. Guests can look forward to food, live music, play areas for children and engaging with Edmonds’ rich history via interactive activities.

The city encourages organizations interested in having a booth at the fair to submit an application here.

The Historical Society will celebrate the 50th birthday of the Edmonds Historical Museum with food, music, living history and a new off-site exhibit exploring the history of Highway 99. The community is invted to visit all three locations to celebrate local history and become a part of the historical record.

Questions regarding the event can be directed to Todd Tatum, Community, Culture, and Economic Development Director for the City of Edmonds, at Todd.tatum@edmondswa.gov.