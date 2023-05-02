City seeks applicants for Edmonds Economic Development Commission

The City of Edmonds is looking for additional applicants to fill two positions on the Citizens Economic Development Commission.

The commission is a nine-member, volunteer board appointed by the Edmonds mayor and city council to provide advice and recommendations on economic vitality, jobs and enhancement of municipal revenue.

The appointed commissioners will serve in a volunteer capacity. The city encourages women, people of color and other minorities to apply for service on this vommission. Commissioners must be residents of Edmonds.

Residents interested in serving on the Citizens Economic Development Commission must fill out and submit the official city application form online.

Applications will be reviewed on May 19.

For more information, visit the Economic Development Commission webpage.

Para ver este comunicado de prensa y la solicitud visite https://www.edmondswa.gov/government/boards_and_commissions/boards_commissions_openings.

如需查看此媒体发布和申请表，请访问：https://www.edmondswa.gov/government/boards_and_commissions/boards_commissions_openings

https://www.edmondswa.gov/government/boards_and_commissions/boards_commissions_openings에서 이 미디어 보도 내용 및 신청서를 볼 수 있습니다.