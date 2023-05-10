Council committees discuss next steps for drug possession law, proposed vehicle license fee increase

Among the topics the Edmonds City Council discussed during its three committee meetings Tuesday were possible council action related to a felony drug possession law that was overturned by the Washington State Supreme Court, and next steps for a staff proposal to double the vehicle license fee that the city charges Edmonds residents.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has called the state Legislature back to Olympia May 16 to settle the matter of drug possession, focused on a so-called “Blake fix” aimed at addressing the State Supreme Court’s 2021 decision to overturn the state’s felony drug possession law. Legislators adopted a temporary misdemeanor policy that expires July 1. In the absence of a statewide policy, several cities and counties have passed their own ordinances.

The Lynnwood City Council in February approved an ordinance that will allow police to arrest individuals using illegal drugs such as fentanyl and methamphetamine in public. The bill also prohibits disposing of drugs and drug paraphernalia on the ground or in bodies of water.

Edmonds City Councilmember Vivian Olson, who chairs the council’s public safety-planning-human services-personnel committee, led the discussion on what steps the council should take regarding the issue — including the possibility of creating an Edmonds-specific ordinance. Councilmember Jenna Nand, who also sits on the committee, quoted from her letter to the editor submitted to My Edmonds News earlier Tuesday. In it, Nand pointed to “a severe lack of beds available in detox and rehab facilities for everyone who needs treatment. Any Blake fix by the state should be accompanied by a major infusion of cash to fund space in treatment facilities for people experiencing opioid addiction,” she added.

Council President Neil Tibbott, who was sitting in on the meeting, suggested the council consider developing a resolution that would articulate the committee’s concerns “but would also ask the state to provide clear guidance on how we’re to navigate this. In particular, the laws that govern public use is an important set of guidelines, laws, regulations for us to have.” That guidance is especially important now that Snohomish County has purchased the Best Value Inn on Edmonds’ Highway 99 to provide bridge housing, Tibbott said.

Nand agreed with that idea, stressing it was important to show compassion to people who are experiencing drug addiction or who have lost family members to the opioid health crisis. Tibbott added his family has experienced this directly as “at least four kids who have been to our house who are no longer with us” due to fatal overdoses.

“If prohibiting public use is one way to curb the desirability of going in this direction. I think it’s completely worthwhile,” Tibbott said. The council president also said he is also looking forward to direction from the city’s police department “on what would be useful for them as well.”

Olson said she also favors the idea of a resolution that supports the state taking action on the drug possession issue. The goal is to bring it before the full council soon for consideration.

During the council’s parks and public works committee meeting, Public Works and Utilities Director Oscar Antillon spoke about his department’s proposal to double the vehicle license fee from $20 to $40 annually. This item was originally set to be considered by the full council in April, but was rescheduled for a committee meeting discussion

Washington state law gives cities the authority to establish transportation benefit districts (TBDs) to impose a car tab fee, with the money designated for transportation improvements. The City of Edmonds formed its own district in 2008, with the Edmonds City Council acting as the district’s independent governing board. In 2009, the Edmonds TBD board authorized an annual $20 fee on vehicle license renewals within the City of Edmonds, but city can go as high as $40. Both Shoreline and Lynnwood have a $40 fee, Antillon noted.

Antillon told the committee that additional money generated by the fee increase would be used to cover the city’s rising street maintenance and operating costs. The measure would generate an additional $700,000 in revenue for city road improvements.

The dollars raised through the $20 annual fee don’t go as far as they did when it was first approved, Antillon added. “If we keep up with the inflation, we should be at closer to $30 in today’s dollars,” he said.

For example, every time the city installs new traffic signals, they “require maintenance and operations for years to come,” Antillon said. “Whenever we repair sidewalks and crosswalk…there’s a huge backlog of work that we have on that.” The city also needs to invest more in its pavement preservation program, he added. “If we don’t spend money here…we’re going to do a lot more repairs and potholes and seal cracks. We either pay one way or the other.”

Committe Chair Dave Teitzel said he is “really torn” about the proposal. “I think there’s a good rationale for it and it is only $20 per year so on a monthly basis it’s a small number. On the other hand, its a 100% increase and the optics are really difficult at a time when we are potentially facing a recession and interest rates are high. It’s really tough right now,” Teitzel added.

In addition, Teitzel pointed to the fact that the city is getting a boost from sales tax revenues. “I see arguments on both sides of this,” he said.

Committee member Diane Buckshnis agreed with Teitzel, stating “the timing is incorrect. And it’s a very regressive tax. I think that we should clamp down and look at our budget more closely.”

Both Teitzel and Buckshnis agreed to send the matter to the full council for additional discussion and further public comment from residents.

“I will say that I’ve heard from a number of ciitzens already and no one supports it,” Teitzel said.

Councilmember Vivian Olson suggested the council may want to consider a compromise amount between $20 and $30, instead of the $40 that has been proposed.

Among the other items the council committees discussed Tuesday:

The public safety-planning-human services-personnel committee agreed to place two items on next week’s consent agenda for approval:

– A grant agreement with Housing Hope for a Connecting Housing to Infrastructure Program (CHIP) grant related to a 52-unit multifamily housing project for families next to Edmonds Lutheran Church.

– An ordinance indicating the council’s intent to change from an annual to a biennial budget for the 2025-26 biennium.

The parks and public works committee approved the following for placement on next week’s consent agenda:

– An agreement with KPG Psomas, Inc. for design of the Main Street Overlay Project. The consultant fee is still being negotiated but is anticipated to be around $130,000.

– A supplemental services agreement with Blueline to provide part-time inspection services for the city’s 2023 utility replacement project.

– A 5-foot dedication for right of way adjacent to 9009 192nd St. S.W.

– A contract for $263,000 with consultant Transpo to construct a police-pedestrian barrier fence in the Public Safety Complex parking lot to protect the public from potentially dangerous vehicle traffic.

The council also had a detailed discussion about the city’s proposed 2024-2029 Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program. A public hearing on that plan is set for the council’s May 16 business meeting.

— By Teresa Wippel