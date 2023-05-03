Council hears recommendations for Hwy 99-area design standards

The Edmonds City Council Tuesday night heard recommendations from the Edmonds Architectural Design Board and Planning Board for permanent standards for certain projects zoned general commercial as part of the Highway 99 subarea plan.

The proposed standards discussed Tuesday would replace those contained in an emergency interim ordinance approved during a Dec. 10 Edmonds City Council meeting. The council ordinance was aimed at addressing concerns voiced by residents of Edmonds’ Gateway neighborhood, just west of Highway 99, regarding the planned 261-unit Terrace Place apartment building there.

The interim ordinance was sent to the architectural design and planning boards for further study and recommended permanent standards.

Senior Planner Mike Clugston and Planning Manager David Levitan recapped the history of the interim ordinance, which would require a two-phase public hearing and a decision by the Architectural Design Board (ADB) for projects above 35 feet in height. Buildings less than 35 feet would still be subject to a staff design review process that had been in effect since 2007

The interim ordinance also requires an additional building stepback when the project is across the street from a single-family residential zone, unless it is deemed unnecessary by the ADB.

The ADB had several recommendations: maintain the required two-phase public hearing for buildings taller than 35 feet that are adjacent/across from single-family zones; create a new process — involving a staff decision after public notice — for projects greater than 35 feet not across from or next to single-family zones and maintain the stepback requirement for projects across the street from those zones, unless the ADB deems it unnecessary.

The planning board, meanwhile, recommended revising the ordinance to require a 10-foot stepback at 25 feet and a 30-foot stepback for buildings over 55 feet when adjacent to or across the street from single-family zones. Buildings 55 feet and under would be exempt from stepback requirements. The planning board also recommended eliminating the ADB review for such projects but to instead require a public notice and/or meeting.

One thing complicating the matter, staff noted, was the passage of House Bill 1293, one of many housing bills considered by the state Legislature during its 2023 session. HB 1293 is aimed at streamlining development regulations and requires design standards to be “fair and objective,” Senior Planner Mike Clugston said. “That led the planning board to take a look at the discretion that was in the interim ordinance and they felt that wasn’t…going to be in keeping with 1293.”

Councilmember Dave Teitzel pointed to a table prepared by the planning board indicating the four goals the permanent standards should be working to achieve. These include, as indicated in the chart below:

– Provide better transition between the general commercial (CG) and single-family residential (RS) zones.

– Keep in the spirit of the Highway 99 subarea plan.

– Certainty for builders.

– Compliance with HB 1239.

The option the planning board landed on — requiring stepbacks of 10 feet and 30 feet for buildings over 55 feet with no architectural design board review — is the only one that satisfies all four goals, Teitzel noted.

Councilmembers offered their thanks to staff and ADB and planning board members for working through the complex issue. The council is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the matter at its May 16 meeting and make a final decision on May 23.

Councilmember Jenna Nand asked if the council could provide “voluntary guidance requesting that developers engage in a second public process meeting even if it isn’t mandated by ordinance.” Levitan replied that the city can’t require more than one public meeting under the new legislation, but said there could be a required neighborhood meeting “for projects of a certain size and scale” when they are first introduced.

“That is something that we could look at doing,” he added.

In other business Tuesday, the council also heard a presentation outlining the reasons for transitioning to a multimodal level of service as part of the city’s transportation plan update.

Traditionally, levels of service have focused on vehicles and how quickly they move through intersections, rather than other transportation modes such as walking, biking and public transit. City staff have noted in past council meetings that shifting to a multimodal level of service that estimates not only vehicles but buses, bicycles and pedestrians would allow the city to use transportation impact fees from developers to build sidewalks, a need that several councilmembers noted Tuesday night was a plus for the idea.

Consultants from Transpo Group also said that shifting to this type of approach also makes the city more competitive for future grant opportunities.

Staff is preparing to begin the update to the city’s transportation plan in coordination with Edmonds’ upcoming Comprehensive Plan update. The council is scheduled to consider at its May 16 meeting whether to approve a professional services agreement with Transpo Group to complete the plan update.

In addition, the council:

– Approved a recommendation from staff to reject all bids for the citywide bicycle improvements and Elm Way walkway projects and send the projects out for rebid. That’s because the city’s consultant didn’t include as part of the bidding process a state requirement to describe steel and rebar requirements.

– In what was described as a “housekeeping measure” by City Attorney Sharon Cates, voted to authorize Mayor Mike Nelson to sign a quit claim deed from the Edmonds School District for the Edmonds Library property. The property was formerly owned by the district and the county still showed the district as the property owner. The city worked with the school district to obtain the deed, which the city can file with the county auditor to demonstrate that the city is the owner of the library property and that the school district makes no claims to it.

– Related to previous discussions regarding repairs to the Edmonds Library, which was damaged nearly a year ago when a pipe burst, approved an interlocal agreement with Sno-Isle Libraries to transfer funds city received from its insurance for the damage. The $408,179 amount represents the estimated insurance settlement amount ($840,000, less city deductible) and expenses incurred as part of Edmonds’ responsibility in mitigating flood damages and restoring the building to pre-flood conditions.

— By Teresa Wippel