Councilmembers schedule town hall conversation for Hwy 99 area May 15

The community is invited to attend a community town hall conversation, hosted by City of Edmonds Councilmembers Diane Buckshnis, Vivian Olson and Dave Teitzel, on May 15 from 6:15 until 8 p.m. at Edmonds Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 23525 84th Ave. W., Edmonds.

There will be no formal agenda; this is an opportunity for citizens to meet with local elected officials to share their thoughts and concerns about current issues — particularly those affecting south Edmonds and the Highway 99 subarea.

The event is not an officially sanctioned city council event but an opportunity for the participating councilmembers to hear from the community, Teitzel said.

The church has requested that attendees arrive no earlier than 6:15 p.m.