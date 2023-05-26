Department of Health unveils free, dual-language ‘Walk With Ease’ program

The Washington State Department of Health has released a free, new walking program designed to help people manage and prevent chronic conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and arthritis. The program, called Walk With Ease, is a self-directed walking program available in English and Spanish that aims to improve people’s health.

After enrollment, participants register, choose a start date, and begin walking three times per week using their own Walk With Ease guidebook and walking journal. Participants can also use the online portal to sign up for email alerts, access video resources, and log their progress.

The program aims to help people:

Develop a walking plan that meets their needs.

Stay motivated.

Manage pain.

Learn to exercise safely by meeting them where they are today.

“Figuring out how to be active can be hard for people with chronic conditions,” said Kyle Unland, the department’s section manager of community-based prevention. “Walk With Ease provides people with a step-by-step plan to get moving and the support needed to make moving easier.”

Research studies on Walk With Ease found it to be safe and effective. It can help people:

Reduce pain and stiffness in joints, including from arthritis.

Feel less tired.

Increase stamina, strength, and balance.

Preserve independence.

Feel a sense of accomplishment and improved confidence by being in control of their health and well-being.

For more information or to sign up for the free program, visit the state health department’s website.