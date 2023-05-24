Dotsch pledges to focus on safety, fiscal responsibility during Position 4 campaign launch

About 75 supporters packed Edmonds’ Café Louvre Monday afternoon to help longtime local dentist, community volunteer and current president of the Alliance of Citizens for Edmonds (ACE) Dr. Michelle Dotsch launch her campaign for Edmonds City Council Position 4.

The Position 4 seat is currently occupied by Diane Buckshnis, who has chosen to run for mayor instead. Among Dotsch’s supporters are Buckshnis, Edmonds City Council President Neil Tibbott and Councilmember Vivian Olson. Also running for Position 4 is former Edmonds Planning Division intern Mackey Guenther.

Dotsch was introduced by Stacy LeBrun, who worked for more than two decades in her dental office.

“I’ve witnessed first-hand Dr. Dotsch’s caring and compassion for all,” LeBrun began. “Her dedication to finding solutions is a testament to who she is. Where others are dismissive, she is curious. She asks questions, listens without interruption and then does her research, seeking an informed course of action. We are living in a world where many read just the headlines and form opinions from these. Michelle reads the headlines, the details and the fine print – and then researches further, ultimately making informed decisions based on evidence. This takes hard work, unwavering passion, perseverance and a tireless work ethic. She will be a formidable force for positive change as she advocates for the needs of our community.”

Next to speak was longtime Edmonds resident and former ACE president Damien King.

“Michelle and I love this community,” he said. “We’re both lifers here and have been out there volunteering and being involved with various boards, clubs and other community-based organizations. It’s this kind of involvement that makes Edmonds such a great place to live, and our community needs all the attributes Michelle can bring. She is consistently fair and respectful of people. She listens. She asks questions. She’s open to different viewpoints. She does her homework. She will put the community first.”

Taking the podium, Dotsch began with a quick overview of her years in Edmonds.

“I was born in Edmonds thanks to my mother’s incredible great taste in discovering this community as she and my dad were searching for a place to settle and raise a family near his new dental practice in north Seattle,” she explained. “Edmonds was a great place to grow up, and it still is – and this is why many new families are moving here today.

“I did my undergrad at the UW and went on to attend dental school where I met my husband Jay,” she continued. “Upon graduation we took over my dad’s dental practice. We bought our home in the Maplewood/Five Corners area 23 years ago. I pretty much have Edmonds in my soul. Five years ago, Jay and I sold our practice and went into semiretirement. While this allowed time for volunteering and community involvement, our main focus was taking on primary care duties for my aging parents. Dad passed away last year at 90, and Mom still lives here at Edmonds Landing. Believe me, I know first-hand the challenges and responsibilities of being a caregiver.”

She went on to highlight her priorities as a councilmember.

“My first guiding principle as your councilmember will be ensuring safe, clean neighborhoods, especially around the Highway 99 corridor,” she said. “My dental practice was located one block off Highway 99, so I have 25 years of lived experience in that area. I understand the realities of having open needles left on sidewalks and in business entrances, because it happened at my dental practice.

“Crime is occurring with too much frequency in our community,” she added. “This is not acceptable. I will prioritize safety in all our neighborhoods.”

She went on to outline her second guiding principle: fiscal responsibility.

Saying she will “respect people’s hard-earned dollars,” Dotsch pledged to look for ways to geneerate additional revenues and incorporate “mindful spending habits.”

Rather than push for a “housing-only development mentality,” she promised to encourage more business and light industry in Edmonds, focusing on the Highway 99 corridor, the medical corridor and neighborhood business centers.

“We should look at empty buildings and lots in our commercial cores that could be given a greater variety of uses,” she added. “Updating our codes along areas like Highway 99 is a great way to allow for modern-day businesses, light industry and manufacturing to expand our revenue opportunities and create good-paying jobs right here in Edmonds.”

Her third guiding principle is to encourage open government that is inclusive and listens to citizens.

“I am increasingly concerned that too many of our fellow citizens are left out and ignored when crucial decisions are made by Edmonds government.” She explained. “I pledge to continue to seek out and listen to all voices and work for a more responsive and candid local government.”

Showing a poster of the City of Edmonds organizational chart, she described it as her guiding light, pointedly noting that “citizens and residents are at the top. Period.”

“I will be your voice on council for responsible growth, density and development policies,” she concluded. “I will protect our bountiful natural environment and small-town charm. I have followed the state’s top-down housing bills and will work for ways to make them fit here in Edmonds. I am running for council for the same reasons you moved here in the first place and continue wanting to live here. This is a non-partisan position and local government is beholden to all people in the community. I want to hear from all of you and represent all of you on council. I am about good policy, not politics – and I’d love to earn your vote in November.”

