Dr. Michelle Dostch announces candidacy for Edmonds City Council Position 4

Edmonds native and retired dentist Dr. Michelle Dotsch said she seeking election to the open Position 4 seat on the Edmonds City Council.

The position has been held by longtime Councilmember Diane Buckshnis, who is instead running for Edmonds mayor.

Dotsch said her work with the nonpartisan Alliance of Citizens for Edmonds (ACE), serving for the past two years as president, has prepared her to take this next step in community service leadership.