Dr. Michelle Dostch announces candidacy for Edmonds City Council Position 4

Edmonds native and retired dentist Dr. Michelle Dotsch said she seeking election to the open Position 4 seat on the Edmonds City Council.
The position has been held by longtime Councilmember Diane Buckshnis, who is instead running for Edmonds mayor.
Dotsch said her work with the nonpartisan Alliance of Citizens for Edmonds (ACE), serving for the past two years as president, has prepared her to take this next step in community service leadership.
“Edmonds is at a crossroads,” Dotsch said. “I am running for city council because I care deeply about the future of this unique and beautiful place by the shores of Puget Sound that we call home. The decisions we make now about critical issues facing Edmonds will have far-reaching consequences.
“My guiding objectives as a councilmember will be ensuring safe, clean neighborhoods, especially around the Highway 99 corridor; fiscal responsibility that respects people’s hard-earned dollars; responsible growth and development policies; and protection of our bountiful natural environment and small-town charm,” Dotsch added.
During the past five years, Dotsch said she has attended many board, commission and council meetings to gain a thorough understanding of how local government in Edmonds works. During this time, she has also talked to hundreds of Edmonds residents.
“I am increasingly concerned that too many of our fellow citizens feel left out and even ignored when crucial decisions are made by Edmonds government,” she said. “As your councilmember, I pledge to continue to seek out and listen to all voices around local issues, and to work for a more responsive and candid government – one that allows access, scrutiny and is answerable to the public.”
The public is invited to her campaign kickoff Monday, May 22 from 5-7 p.m. at Cafe Louvre, 210 5th Ave. S.
To learn more about Dotsch and her campaign for Edmonds City Council, visit votedrmichelle.com.
