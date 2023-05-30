Edmonds 2023 utility replacement construction set to begin June 5

Construction is expected to begin Monday, June 5 on the City of Edmonds 2023 Utility Replacement Project. The work is part of the city’s program to replace and upgrade existing water lines and sewer lines that are reaching the end of their useful service life, are undersized and unable to meet current requirements, or have other existing system deficiencies.

The following is a list of city streets, type of utility work and preliminary construction schedule for the project:

Main St from 6th Avenue South to 9th Avenue South

• Replacement of water main, water services, and pavement trench patches

Main Street and 8th Avenue South

• Replacement of sewer main, sewer services, structures and pavement trench patches

Maple St from 9th Avenue South to 10th Avenue South

• Replacement of sewer main, sewer services, structures and pavement trench patches

State Route 104/Edmonds Way

• Placing a new sewer structure and pavement trench patches

Cured In Place Pipe (CIPP) locations

• Trenchless rehabilitation method to repair sewer main. A map showing the repair sites is located above.

Please keep in mind this work is weather-dependent and the schedule is subject to change. Project information and schedule updates will be available on the city’s website.

Residents can expect the following impacts during construction:

• Noise from trucks and heavy machinery

• Traffic control flaggers and construction signs for vehicle and pedestrian safety around the work area with possible delays up to 15 minutes

• Some parking will be impacted. “No Parking” signs will be placed prior to work starting

• Driveway access will be maintained throughout the project though delays up to 15 minutes should be expected

• Water service interruptions may be required, notification will be provided 24 hours in advance of interruptions

If you have questions, contact Greg Malowicki at 425-771-0220 or via email at greg.malowicki@edmondswa.gov. For information about this project in another language, you may request, free of charge, language assistance services by contacting Greg Malowicki.

Si tiene alguna pregunta, comuníquese con Greg Malowicki al (425) 771-0220 o por correo electrónico a greg.malowicki@edmondswa.gov. Si desea obtener información sobre este proyecto en otro idioma, puede solicitar servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística poniéndose en contacto con Greg Malowicki.