Edmonds’ annual Move4Mona Walk set for May 13

The Mona Foundation is sponsoring the third Annual Edmonds Move4Mona 5K Walk Saturday, May 13 starting at 10 a.m. at the Edmonds Center for the Arts.

Empowering women and girls through global grassroots organizations, the Mona Foundation’s goal is to bring gender equality and education to those who may not have the opportunity to receive it. All proceeds from the Move4Mona Walk will go directly to fund those programs.

Last year, over 70 people supported the Edmonds Move4Mona Walk globally, with three countries and 44 communities raising almost $30,000 to help educate 400 children.

The Edmonds Center for the Arts is located at 410 4th Ave. N. You do not have to be in the walk to donate, and can donate now or at any time.

You can register or donate here.