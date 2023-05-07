Edmonds City Council committee meeting agendas for May 9

The. Edmonds City Council is scheduled to meet in committees, starting at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9.

Council committee meetings are work sessions for the council and city staff and don’t include public comments. Staff and councilmembers attend committee meetings virtually, and members of the public are encouraged to attend the same way via this link: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by dial-up phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

Those who can’t access the virtual committee meetings with their personal devices can use the monitor provided at the city council conference room at Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.

Here is a summary of the committee agendas. (To see the complete agendas, click on the links provided for each meeting.)

Public Safety-Planning-Human Services-Personnel Committee 3:30 p.m.

– Connecting Housing to Infrastructure Program (CHIP) grant agreement with Housing Hope

– Proposal to change from an annual to a biennial budget

– Meadowdale neighborhood annexation discussion

– Public drug use issue

Finance Committee 5:30 p.m.

– March 2023 Monthly Financial Report

– Update on replacing Eden, the city’s existing financial management system.

Parks and Public Works Committee, 7:30 p.m.

– Presentation of agreement with KPG Psomas, Inc. for the Main Street Overlay Project

– 2024-2029 Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program

– Presentation of supplemental services agreement for The Blueline Group to provide capital projects construction management, engineering and inspection services for 2023.

– 5-foot dedication for 192nd Street Southwest right of way adjacent to 9009 192nd St. Southwest.

– Resolution to increase the vehicle license fee through the Transportation Benefit District.

– Public safety parking area safety barrier project.