Edmonds City Councilmember Susan Paine announces reelection campaign

Edmonds City Councilmember Susan Paine officially launched her reelection campaign Tuesday for Position 6.

“I’m excited to announce that I am running to retain my seat on Edmonds Council, Position 6, said Paine, who served on the Edmonds School Board prior to being elected to the city council in 2019. “The past three years have brought to our doors unforeseen challenges and we have had the good fortune to have survived and, in some areas, thrived. But that doesn’t mean that there isn’t more to do with this good progress.”

Paine pointed to successes during her first term, which included addressing the difficulties brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. In her campaign launch news release, Paine said that despite unprecedented hurdles, she is proud of how she and her colleagues put people first. She noted that the city did not lay off any employees, nor did it cut any programs. The city was also able to find more sustainable funding for critical social services like the Edmonds Food Bank, she said.

Describing herself as a strong supporter of bringing people into town to safely enjoy the area’s thriving commercial businesses and restaurants during the pandemic, Paine said she worked closely with the Edmonds business community to establish an economic relief fund for small businesses and a moratorium on tenant and small business evictions. She also helped deliver hazard pay for grocery workers, who were on the front lines during the pandemic.

“I believe that Edmonds, with its natural beauty and local amenities, brings delight and joy to our residents and visitors,” Paine said. “By having a thriving arts community, a busy downtown district, a waterfront with beaches and underwater parks, Lake Ballinger and the Edmonds Marsh, Edmonds is distinctive among its neighbors.

“Looking ahead, we have more opportunities to focus on the needs of our community and the environment in a way that honors the past and will sustain our future,” she added. “I’d be honored to have your vote.”

Paine is a University of Washington alum and earned her masters in public administration from Seattle University. She has been active in the Edmonds community since moving her family here in 2002. She served on the Edmonds School Board from 2005 through 2011, and Edmonds Tree Board from 2012 to 2015. She is currently on the board of directors for AtWork! and serves as the board’s vice chair.

Paine will celebrate her campaign launch at Salish Sea Boathouse Taproom on May 15, starting at 5:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. RSVP here.

For more information, visit susanpaine.com