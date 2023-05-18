Edmonds College staff member Kristen NyQuist receives state award

Edmonds College’s Kristen NyQuist was awarded the Professional Staff Member Award during the 2023 Washington State ACT (Association of College Trustees) spring conference, hosted by Walla Walla Community College at the Marcus Whitman Hotel. The award recognizes an individual who provides exemplary service in the community and technical college system.

NyQuist was nominated by the Edmonds College Board of Trustees. She serves as the director of planning and operations for Edmonds College President Dr. Amit B. Singh and works closely with him to assist with strategic planning, facilitate the work of the leadership team, and support student needs. She also plays a vital role in organizing and executing monthly board meetings.

“Kristen distinguishes herself by providing well-organized and professional support in the office and by demonstrating an unwavering commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging,” said Singh. “She is fearless — she asks tough questions and challenges the status quo. I appreciate her thinking innovatively and with an eye toward the future.”

NyQuist has been an active volunteer since she launched her career. She currently helps coach student mountain bikers through the Washington Student Cycling League and advocates for gun safety legislation with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. Prior to joining Edmonds College, she was the director of board relations and strategic initiatives at the Seattle Symphony.