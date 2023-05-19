Edmonds College to hold 10th annual Memorial Day ceremony May 25

Edmonds College will host its 10th annual Memorial Day Ceremony both in person and virtually on Thursday, May 25. The public ceremony will start at 2 p.m. at the college’s Black Box Theatre. At 2:45 p.m., guests will be led to the Boots to Books Monument for an assembly of the Battlefield Cross and a wreath-laying ceremony.

“We have been hosting a Memorial Day Ceremony for 10 years on campus. I am thankful to the community and Edmonds staff for their support in recognizing the importance of coming together on this day of remembrance,” said Edmonds College Director of Veteran Resources Matthew Durkee. “But, as a veteran, I am most thankful to those who made the ultimate sacrifice and their Gold Star families. Because of them, we are able to continue to enjoy our freedoms and pursue our American dreams.”

This year’s event will be emceed by Durkee and Black Box Theatre Director Jen Matthews. Features of the event include a message from Edmonds College Board Trustee member Wally Webster, a presentation of the colors by VFW 1040, a slideshow honoring our fallen, music by Cascade Pipe Band, and more.

“We have a rich history and strong presence of veterans on our campus,” said Edmonds College President Dr. Amit B. Singh. “It is important that we honor not only their service but the service of their military brethren who are no longer with us.”