Edmonds DEIA Commission offering small grants

The City of Edmonds Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility (DEIA) Commission has opened the application period for the second half of 2023 grant awards. The commission’s small grants program provides funding for programs, events and/or activities that engage, educate or involve the Edmonds community in ways that promote diversity, equity and inclusion.

Individuals, local not-for-profit groups, agencies, or organizations are encouraged to apply for small grants of up to $500.

Eligible projects include but are not limited to storytelling, reading events, poetry slams, speakers, film presentations, visual art exhibits/installations, performances and discussion groups. Funds may be used for production or promotion of activities/events, and projects may be virtual or in person.

Grant applications may be submitted until 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 20, to Megan Luttrell by email to megan.luttrell@edmondswa.gov. Questions regarding the program guidelines and application process may also be sent to that email address. The grant application form and eligibility criteria are available here:

Grant applications will be reviewed by a commission subcommittee, which will provide recommendations at the August commission meeting, when grant award decisions will be made.

Award recipients will be contacted as soon as possible to allow recipients to proceed with the planning and production of their projects by the end of the year. Projects must be completed by Dec. 31, 2023.

Para ver este comunicado de prensa y la solicitud visite www.edmondswa.gov/government/boards_and_commissions/diversity__equity__inclusion__and_accessibility.

如需查看此媒体发布和申请表，请访问：www.edmondswa.gov/government/boards_and_commissions/diversity__equity__inclusion__and_accessibility.

www.edmondswa.gov/government/boards_and_commissions/diversity__equity__inclusion__and_accessibility 에서 이 미디어 보도 내용 및 신청서를 볼 수 있습니다.