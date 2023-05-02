Edmonds DEIA Commission to meet May 3

The Edmonds Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility Commission will host its monthly meeting on Wednesday, May 3 from 6-8 p.m.
The public may attend at the physical location — Brackett Room, 3rd floor of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., or join through Zoom here. The meeting ID is 980 7199 9699 and the passcode is 963195.
The agenda includes:
Old Business:
– Tabatha Shoemake – Safe Place Program
– District Based Voting
New Business:
– Edmonds United Methodist Church incident
– Edmonds School District budget cut discussion
You can see the complete agenda here.
