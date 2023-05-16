Edmonds Economic Development Commission to meet May 17

The Edmonds Economic Development Commission is scheduled to meet from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, with discussion of the following items included on the agenda:
– A debrief of the revenue discussion with commissioners during the recent Edmonds City Council retreat.
– Creative economy
– Family, child and youth-focused businesses/activities
Members will be meeting in person and/or remotely.The public may join at the physical location –Brackett Room, third floor of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds — or remotely through Zoom.
You can access the Zoom meeting here. Meeting ID 986 9668 5791 and passcode 901513
View the complete agenda here.
