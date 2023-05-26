Edmonds family to host free screening of documentary ‘Spellers’ June 10

Inspired by the book Underestimated, a new full-length documentary Spellers challenges conventional wisdom regarding a group relegated to society’s margins: nonspeakers with autism.

Edmonds residents David and Renee Kaufer are hosting the screening for this documentary for local families, educators, health care professionals and others who know or work with non- or unreliable speakers. The screening will be Saturday, June 10 at 10:30 a.m. at the Edmonds Theater.

The film tells the stories of eight nonspeakers and their families who all found their voice by using a letterboard to communicate their thoughts and feelings. Tickets are free, but you must register online here.

The film will be followed by a live question-and-answer session with local spellers, practitioners and parents.

You can learn more at spellers.com.