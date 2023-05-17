Edmonds Independents athletes compete in regional Special Olympics

A total of 30 athletes competed for the Edmonds Independents team during the Special Olympics of Washington Northwest Regional track and field competition April 29 at Juanita High School.

Of those, 26 athletes were invited to the state competition at Pacific Lutheran University June 10-11.

The team welcomed seven new athletes to the team this year. One of the new competitors, Prathit, earned four gold medals during the regional competition.

Events the athletes participated included walks and runs ranging from 50 meters to a 5K, a softball throw, a long jump, and a mini javelin and shot put.

The athletes received 36 gold medals, 25 silver medals, 18 bronze medals, eight fourth-place ribbons and seven fifth-place ribbons.

This event and other Special Olympics competitions are the direct result of tireless volunteer hours at the local and state level. Many thanks to the Special Olympics of Washington. parents, caregivers, community members and coaches — we cannot continue our mission without you.

— Submitted by Gena Crowell