Edmonds Jazz Connection photo gallery: combos and vocal groups

The annual Edmonds Jazz Connection brought musicians from local middle, high school and college jazz programs for performances at three downtown Edmonds venues Saturday. The event, sponsored by the Daybreakers Rotary Club, showcased big bands at the Edmonds Center for the Arts (see those photos here), small combos at the Edmonds Theater and vocalists at the Edmonds Opera House.

The Daybreakers Rotary Club also awarded scholarships to nine students in recognition of their excellence in academics and activities.

Edmonds-Woodway High School Small Combo 2
Mountlake Terrace High School Small Combo 2
Edmonds-Woodway High School Small Combo
Lynnwood High School Small Combo
Mountlake Terrace High Small Combo 1
Lynnwood High Contemporary Orchestra
Edmonds-Woodway High Mello-Aires (Photos by Joe Christian)
Meadowdale High Impressions
College Place Middle School vocalists

