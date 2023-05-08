Edmonds Jazz Connection set for May 20

The Edmonds Jazz Connection, featuring middle school, high school and college student musicians from 12 area schools, returns for 2023 at three venues in Edmonds Saturday, May 20.
In addition to raising funds to support an exceptional music education experience in Edmonds School District schools, the Edmonds Jazz Connection has been an annual spectator event, bringing 3000-plus attendees each year.
Student musicians appear during the day at three locations on Saturday, May 20. Music starts at 8:30 a.m. and goes on all day, until 5:30 pm at:
The Edmonds Center for the Arts – showcasing the big bands,
The Edmonds Theater – featuring jazz combos
Old Edmonds Opera House (Masonic Center) – jazz vocal groups. (This is a new location this year)
Program schedules are available at www.jazzconnection.org. Printed program schedules will be available at all three venues on event day.
Admission is free to daytime events.
Donations to support music student scholarships and school music programs are accepted at all venues, or online at donations.jazzconnection.org .
Music programs are produced by the Edmonds School District music director and the individual directors of each school appearing.
