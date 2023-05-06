Edmonds Kind of Play: Comic Book Day, fitness expo and a high school job fair

This week brought Star Wars Day, May the 4th, as a play on “May the force be with you.” We like to celebrate by bringing out some Star Wars-themed items to display next to our year-round Star Wars items including Baby Yoda, who sits with our indoor cactuses ,and our original Yoda, who was designed as a Halloween item that holds a candy bowl turned Holiday Yoda, who holds different holiday or seasonal items. Anything to keep him out as long as possible before he goes back to his garage resting place.

May the 4th always means that Free Comic Book Day is on deck, although on some magical years they are the same day. This year, Free Comic Book Day is on Saturday, May 6. The Edmonds Library posted about both May the 4th, offering a list of Star Wars titles, and also Free Comic Book Day. They offered local options for comics (A World Of Collections, Games, Comics & Cards in Edmonds, Subspace Comics in Lynnwood, Arcane Comics in Shoreline) and remind everyone that “…every day is free comic book day at the library!” Our go-to store for Free Comic Book Day, or comic books and related items, is PhantomZone Comics, now located at the Alderwood Mall.

Seems like the theme of this week is local, fun and free! The Watershed Fun Fair will be held on Saturday, May 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Willow Creek Salmon and Watershed Education Center. The City of Edmonds and Sound Salmon Solutions are hosting this “celebrated annual event full of exhibits, games, nature crafts and activities especially for kids including fish feeding, face painting, exhibits and demonstrations on recycling, stormwater, creating wildlife habitat, rain gardens, tours of the native plant garden and natural yard care demonstrations.” There will also be a live performance by Imagination Band and the first 50 guests take home a free potted native plant. No registration is required for this free event, and there is complimentary parking available on Pine Street.

If you head to their website, SoundSalmonSolutions.com, you can read more about the Watershed Fun Fair and you can also check out their many other options to get involved with the group. The group participates in local park and habitat rehabilitation that you can volunteer for and adults can become an Edmonds Steward and lead one of these events. Training events to become a steward are held twice a year with the next being offered on May 20, also at the Willow Creek Salmon and Watershed Education Center. If you’re hoping to make it more of a family affair, they also “welcome proposals for internships, student projects, and scouting projects!”

The City of Edmonds and the Edmonds School District have teamed up for the 2023 Health & Fitness Expo, which will be Saturday, May 13 from 9 a..m to noon at the Edmonds School District Stadium. This free event offers “health and wellness booths, nutrition education, as well as plenty of opportunities to be active in the Move 60.” There’s a fun run, track and field events, Bike Blender, obstacle course, interactive vendor booths, activity demonstrations and much more. Plus, the first 250 kids will go home with a t-shirt. For more information you can visit EdmondsWA.gov.

The school district is holding a High School Job Fair on May 16 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Edmonds-Woodway High School Gym. The shift from looking for the right camp to helping your student look for a job is not one I considered, but we entered that phase last summer with one and are in between with the younger one as he’s a little too old for camp and a little too young for a job.

I know I said we were covering fun, but my oldest has enjoyed a lot of the interactions he’s had and friends he’s made at work. The fair is for students looking for a summer job, a part-time or full-time job, an after- graduation job, or an apprenticeship. It is suggested that those interested in attending “dress to impress and bring your resumes!” For more information and registration you can visit cte.edmonds.wednet.edu or speak to the career specialist at your school.

— By Jennifer Marx

Jen Marx, an Edmonds mom of two boys, is always looking for a fun place to take the kids that makes them tired enough to go to bed on time.

