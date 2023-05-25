Edmonds Landing hosting ‘Rock Our Block’ contest and you’re invited to participate

Edmonds Landing residents are creating a painted rock garden, and neighbors and friends are invited to help.
Community members are invited to paint rocks and drop them by the senior living residence with their name, phone and address. On June 9, the seniors will judge the best rock and the winner will receive a $200 gift card to Anthony’s Homeport.
Edmonds Landing is located at 180 2nd Ave. S. in downtown Edmonds.
