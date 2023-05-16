 Edmonds Library construction could begin this week; completion likely by late September

Nearly year after flooding severely damaged the Edmonds Library, Sno-Isle Libraries will begin construction on the remodeled library space as early as this week.

In partnership with the City of Edmonds, Sno-Isle said that the significant remodel of the 17,566-square-foot library will follow “an aggressive construction schedule” to complete the work in late September.

Following a competitive bidding process, Sno-Isle Libraries awarded the construction contract to Faber Construction. The library system said the community will notice visible activity onsite as Faber begins remodeling the library.

A water pipe break unleashed 60,000 gallons of water in the library on June 23, 2022. Since that time, the library has been operating a pop-up space in the upstairs Plaza Room, which will continue through earlay June. This summer, customers will be able to access limited library services onsite in a temporary space in the library parking lot and can also stop by a neighboring library or visit sno-isle.org.

Sno-Isle had hoped to open the remodeled library by early this summer, but said the planning process has taken longer than originally projected.

“We recognize our Edmonds community is anxiously awaiting the return of their beloved library,” said Lois Langer Thompson, Sno-Isle Libraries executive director. “Sno-Isle Libraries is also very eager to welcome our community back into the library. Although planning for this complex infrastructure project has taken longer than we anticipated, it will be worth the wait as we create something truly special for our community.”

Sno-Isle Libraries will be investing at least $2.5 million into the Edmonds Library restoration and modernization project, including a new gathering and community meeting room, study space and an interactive children’s play area. (Read more about the plans in our earlier story here.)

The project hit a key milestone to move forward with the co-approval of an interlocal agreement on May 2 between the Edmonds City Council and Sno-Isle Libraries Board of Trustees. This agreement defines the scope of the project and outlines funding by the two parties.

“Our community is so excited to have access to their library and the new space will surely become a treasured gathering place for all,” said Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson. “Getting to this point has taken a lot of effort from both Sno-Isle Libraries and our city staff. Throughout this complex situation, our partnership with Sno-Isle Libraries has been strengthened and we thank them for their hard work on the library project.”