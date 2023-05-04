Edmonds Museum Summer Market to celebrate 30 years with ribbon cutting on opening day May 6

Thirty years ago, the members of the Edmonds-South Snohomish Historical Society realized that Edmonds was in need of a farmers market. Their goal was to work with local, small family farms and businesses, bringing fresh produce and local goods to the downtown community. As the years passed, the market grew into what you now know as the Edmonds Museum Summer Market.

This season, we plan to host just over 90 vendors every week – featuring farmers from all around the state as well as processors, crafters and artists. All of them are small businesses making or growing what they bring to the market each week. Some vendors come weekly while many others just come now and then — all valuable members of our market family.

This Saturday, May 6, we are opening the season with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Market Information Booth, located near the Edmonds Historical Museum at 118 5th Ave. N. All are welcome to come andmeet some of the historical society members, community leaders and market volunteers.

On opening day you will find plenty of fresh asparagus and spring onions straight from the fields of Alvarez Organic Farm. Frog Song Farm will also have asparagus and of course, potatoes, salad greens and other tempting vegetables. Martin Family Orchards will be in their usual spot with apples, pears and cider. Sky Valley Family Farm is back with eggs, chicken and pork, while Martiny Livestock will have plenty of lamb. Our flower growers have been working all spring, planting bulbs and tending their spring blooms in order to make bright bouquets throughout the season. Longtime vendors like Pete’s Toffee and Deborah’s Pies will be back in their traditional spots, as will Wilson Fish, Bubba’s Salsa, Snohomish Bakery, The Cottage and more. Along with these longtime vendors you will find some new market members as well.

So come down and join us this Saturday and every Saturday through Oct. 14, open 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., and support local farmers, producers and artists. And if you would like to find out more about volunteering with us, stop by the information booth anytime during the market and find out how to get involved.

See you at the market!

— By Christina Martin, Market Manager