Edmonds Planning Board agenda for May 24

Among the items on the Wednesday, May 24 Edmonds Planning Board meeting agenda:
– Athletic field use and reservation policy
– Introduction to critical aquifer recharge area code amendment
The meeting will be in person at Edmonds City Hall, third-floor Brackett Room, 121 5th Ave. N. or can be viewed online via Zoom here.
Meeting ID: 873 2287 2194 Passcode: 007978
You can also listen via telephone: US: +1 253 215 8782
The complete agenda is here.
