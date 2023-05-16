Edmonds Planning Board seeks alternate member

Edmonds residents interested in serving as an alternate on the Edmonds Planning Board are encouraged to apply to fill a vacancy, with a term expiring Dec. 31, 2025.

The alternate member participates in board meetings and discussions and, in the absence of one or more regular members, has all the powers of a regular member, including voting on board recommendations.

The planning board advises the mayor and city council on comprehensive planning, rezones, development code amendments, and other land use issues. The board, with support from city staff, normally meets the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 7 p.m. Meetings are held in person and via Zoom in the Brackett Room, third floor of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N.

Interested parties can fill out an application on the City of Edmonds Boards and Commissions website or may request an application by emailing planning@edmondswa.gov or calling 425-771-0220. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

The city encourages women, people of color and other minorities to apply for service on this board.

Qualified candidates will be interviewed by the mayor, who will make the appointment with city council confirmation.

Para ver este comunicado de prensa y la solicitud visite https://www.edmondswa.gov/government/boards_and_commissions/boards_commissions_openings.

如需查看此媒体发布和申请表，请访问：https://www.edmondswa.gov/government/boards_and_commissions/boards_commissions_openings

https://www.edmondswa.gov/government/boards_and_commissions/boards_commissions_openings에서 이 미디어 보도 내용 및 신청서를 볼 수 있습니다.