Edmonds Police Blotter: April 25-May 2, 2023

April 25

7900 block Lake Ballinger Way: A subject yelled slurs at another subject while both were driving.

21200 block 80th Avenue West: A subject stole a package from a front porch, then fled in a vehicle.

400 block 5th Avenue South: A man reported he was being harrassed by a woman he knows.

24100 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for theft.

21100 block 80th Avenue West: A woman got into verbal argument with her mother and stepfather.

22300 block 99th Place West: Police were dispatched to a verbal domestic call at a residence.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: Domestic violence maliscious mischief was reported.

April 26

10000 block Edmonds Way: A subject broke a glass container in the lobby of an apartment complex.

23600 block Highway 99: A subject concealing items was trespassed from a business.

1400 block 9th Avenue North: A subject found a religious symbol in their driveway.

9800 block 215th Street Southwest: A subject turned in a replica firearm for destruction.

20000 block 81st Avenue West: A subject disclosed homicidal ideations to a therapist.

20800 block 74th Avenue West: A woman wanted to document concerning behavior from a former tenant.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A woman reported inappropiate touching at a hospital.

24100 block Highway 99: Two subjects stole merchandise from a store and left in a vehicle.

100 block Sunset Avenue: Two individuals sitting outside a business were shot at from a moving vehicle with a salt gun.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for a dine and dash from a restaurant.

April 27

21900 block Highway 99: A man was taken into custody on a warrant out of the City of Everett.

7800 block 175th Street Southwest: Police contacted multiple suspicious vehicles at a residence.

9700 block 231st Place West: A subject found drug paraphernalia and turned it in to law enforcement.

23600 block Highway 99: Police responded to a report of a shoplift in progress. The arriving officer discovered two shoplift incidents at the location. The primary offender got away and the second shoplifter drove away from police.

100 block 4th Avenue South: A man was trespassed from a business after setting up a tent in front of a door. Social services was referred for contact.

April 28

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a dine and dash

7000 block Lake Ballinger Way: Police responded to a single-vehicle collision involving a stolen vehicle. The occupants fled but were later detained.

100 block Railroad Avenue: An unknown subject painted graffiti on a bathroom wall.

700 block Elm Place West: A subject received a fake check in the mail.

500 block Main Street: A wallet was reported lost in downtown Edmonds.

24100 block Highway 99: A man set off alarms when leaving a store; unknown what he stole, if anything.

24100 block Highway 99: Police responded to a theft at a retail store.

23900 block Highway 99: Police responded to a distarbance at a motel. A male and female were arrested for their warrants.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting and a warrant.

April 29

23600 block Highway 99: Items were stolen from a grocery store and two subjects were arrested for theft.

21200 block 72nd Avenue West: An alarm company reported a male lurking around a construction site. No crime was determined.

22300 block 99th Place West: A verbal argument occurred between a wife and husband.

23900 block Highway 99: A woman took money from her ex-boyfriend’s room.

600 block Edmonds Way: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision.

23600 block Highway 99: A possible shoplifter was trespassed from a grocery store.

April 30

21900 block Highway 99: A man and woman were arrested for warrants.

23000 block Edmonds Way: A car in a locked parking garage was broken into, with multiple items taken.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for warrants.

May 1

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for a warrant.

16500 block 76th Avenue West: A threat was sent to a neighbor regarding a pet.

8800 block Main Street: A man found graffiti on his fence, which runs parallel to a public walking path.

8000 block 185th Street Southwest: A power bike was found in the bushes at a park. It was taken to the Edmonds Police Department as found property.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole from a retail store.

1100 block 5th Avenue South: A man overdosed on fentanyl inside an apartment.

23600 bloc Highway 99: A man who had been trespassed from a store stole merchandise.

Main Street/5th Avenue North: A man was standing in the middle of the road causing a traffic hazard. Officers arrested him for an out-of-state warrant.

8700 block 209th Place Southwest: A verbal argument occurred between an adult daughter and father.

22900 block Edmonds Way: Police responded to an argument between a woman and her juvenile son.

May 2

24000 block Highway 99: A man sleeping in his vehicle was found wanted on an outstanding warrant. He was arrested and trasferred to Shoreline police for booking.

1200 block Olympic Avenue: A subject found on a school campus was told to leave.

500 block Elm Way: A verbal dispute occurred between a couple.